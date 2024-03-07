Mark Zuckerberg Is Building A $100 Million Hawaiian Mansion and Underground Bunker With 30 Bathrooms & Bedrooms
by Jen Sako
Because they clearly know something we poor commoners don’t, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are constructing a colossal $100 million mansion on the Hawaiian island of Kauai as a real-life fortress complete with a 5,000-square-foot bunker – because nothing says relaxing vacay like an underground, top-secret lair.
Wired spilled the tea on this extravagant endeavor, revealing that the estate is so hush-hush that workers are sworn into secrecy faster than you can say “I want to delete my Facebook.”
“It’s fight club,” one brave soul spilled to Wired. “We don’t talk about fight club.” Zuck is channeling his inner Tyler Durden on this one.
This Silicon Shangri-La boasts over a dozen buildings, 30 bedrooms, and 30 bathrooms – because why would you need all those bathrooms? There is also a wooded area transformed into an adult-friendly Ewok village with 11 treehouses connected by rope bridges.
But the pièce de résistance is the massive underground shelter, equipped with an escape hatch, a blast door straight out of a sci-fi movie, and many, many, many security cameras. And all of this is conveniently camouflaged in a style “common in bunkers and bomb shelters.” Safety first.
In a rare move, workers are bound by nondisclosure agreements. “The only other time you see that is when you’re doing secure military installations,” says a local official. It seems Zuck is treating his private project like a high-stakes military operation.
Ironically, considering Meta’s not-so-stellar record on user privacy, it’s downright hilarious to see Zuckerberg going all Mission Impossible to protect his island oasis.
Maybe the NDAs are the latest fashion accessory for tech billionaires. Because, privacy concerns are only for the rich and famous.
