Meet The Car That Can Shake Off Snow Like A Dog
by Trisha Leigh
Have you ever watched a dog shake off water and wish you could do that, too?
I know at least one little blue Australian dog who wishes she had already learned how. Bluey fans know!
Anyway, I doubt cars have been watching dogs and thinking the same thing, but at least one of them has the ability to “shake off” the snow, anyway.
China’s answer to Tesla is called Nio, and in a recent video, showed off an electric car that can shake snow and ice off itself in a matter of seconds.
Something that would, of course, be intriguing to anyone who has to park outside in the winter.
The flagship car is called the ET9, and it’s set to be available in early 2025.
Unlike at least a few models of Tesla, the luxury vehicle is nowhere near affordable, with a starting price tag of around $112,000. Its advanced suspension system, Sky Ride, is what allows it to do the little shimmy to dislodge the snow.
Of course, questions remain about the party trick. Like, what if the snow had sat overnight? What if there was more than a dusting? What if it had crusted over a little, like ice?
Still, it’s pretty cool.
And you know how us Americans love all things neat and shiny.
