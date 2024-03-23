Mom And Daughter Got An Exclusive Backstage Tour And Had To Exclude Her Friends, So Another Kid’s Mom Gave Her A Piece Of Her Mind
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for taking my daughter on a backstage visit that excluded her friends?
“I’m (34F) a retired trapeze artist and my daughter (6F) is enrolled in circus school.
She loves it so much that she asked to see a Cirque du Soleil show as a birthday present.
My husband (37M) and I managed to get discount tickets to take her and three of her friends from circus school on a 2-hour drive to catch the nearest show.
When I got there I checked the company credits and noticed a friend of mine, an acrobat from Belgium, was one of the performers.
I hadn’t see him in years and sent him a message on Instagram just to say I was in the audience with my daughter and excited to see him.
He replied almost immediately and told me to look for a stage manager after the show so we could say hi and I could take my daughter backstage.
And so I did – since he only invited my daughter and I (I didn’t mention in my short message there were three other girls + my husband, and I couldn’t impose taking a small party backstage), my husband waited with the girls for about 20 min after the show was over while we toured backstage.
My daughter was so happy! Yet she kept talking about it on the way home and that’s when I realized the other girls could be feeling left out.
The same night one of the girls’ mother called me, to say her daughter came home crying because she didn’t get to go backstage and that it was very poor form on my part to invite them to a party and to exclude them from one of the experiences.
I tried to explain how things played out, but she kept being aggressive – until I finally lost it and told her she had no right to call me and try to reprimand me and should instead have a talk to her daughter about how to deal with such frustrations.
My husband says I should not have instigated and that, in hindsight, I shouldn’t have split the party.
AITA?”
