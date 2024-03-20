Mom Refused To Let Her Daughter Apply For College Because She’s Too Naive, And Now Other Members Of The Family Are Taking The Daughter’s Side
AITA? I told my daughter not to bother applying for college.
“I am F35 and have a 16 year old daughter.
My daughter has a late birthday (early/mid December), so she is going into her senior year of high school.
She is a very smart girl and I’m proud of what she’s accomplished. But she’s also young and naive in a lot of ways.
It doesn’t sound like she thinks her daughter is ready…
She’s easily manipulated. She doesn’t pay much attention to her surroundings. She can’t stand up for herself. She constantly still calls or texts myself and her father for help with things.
More recently, I’ve also been concerned about her doing dangerous things or submitting to peer pressure from her ‘friends’.
I’ve met them and they are not good kids. I’ve told her to stop talking to them but she refuses and tries to go behind my back.
They put their foot down.
For these reasons (among others), her father and I have decided that we are not going to let her go off to college as long as she’s a minor under our care.
This means that she won’t be going in fall 2025 2024 because she doesn’t turn 18 until that December.
I am not trying to stifle her, but I do want her to be safe.
She told her what was up.
She was recently talking about starting to fill out college applications and I told her not to bother.
I explained that we weren’t letting her go until she’s old enough to make that decision for herself. She started crying and yelling at me but I refused to budge.
I don’t think I’m being unreasonable and honestly her reaction is more evidence of immaturity.
But apparently she texted her Aunt who has been calling me an *******.
AITA?”
