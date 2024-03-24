Neighbor Called The Cops Because Some Leaves Blew Into His Yard, So He Returned The Favor And Alerted Police To His Unregistered Car
by Matthew Gilligan
I read a story once in the newspaper about a drug dealer who called the police…because someone had stolen his ILLEGAL DRUGS.
That story kind of reminded me of this one!
Take a look at how this person handled a nosy and rude neighbor!
Police were called because of leaves. That’s gonna cost you.
“My friend keeps a very clean yard.
In the fall he likes to get all the leaves before it rains and they become a pain to pull up.
His neighbor doesn’t care about his yard as he has own the house for a few years and still has not moved in.
He lives a few states away.
Didn’t see this coming…
As my friend was finishing up sucking up the leaves with his machine some of them blew into the neighbors driveway way. Maybe 20 leaves total.
My friend finished up and went inside.
About 20 minutes later there was a knock on the door and squad car outside.
The officer said they received a complaint about leaves being blown into the driveway.
The neighbor had been watching on his doorbell cam and decided this transgression warranted police intervention.
You could tell the officer was visibility annoyed as my friend asked the officer to look at his yard and then his neighbors.
You wanna get petty?
The pettiness.
The neighbor had an old car shipped and dropped in the driveway about 8 months ago where it has sat ever since. Remember he still lives a few states away.
This was gonna be good.
While my friend told the officer he would clean the leaves promptly he asked the officer if he could do him a favor.
Check the car for proper tags. The officer saw the car in question and gave a slight smile.
While my friend cleaned the leaves out of the driveway then officers were walking around the car looking at the VIN and running information.
You could hear the neighbor on his door bell asking what the problem was. There is a law any car that is in the driveway must have tags and insurance on them.
You asked for it!
The police gave him a call and told him his car was in violation and he either needed to put the car in the garage (which would need to be lifted and dropped in the garage) or get the registration, insurance, and an e-check on the car that cant be driven taken care of within 2 weeks or they will be back to tow the car and ticket him.
Dude cost himself a 10 hour car ride to get his car lifted and stuffed in the garage all over a few rotten leaves.”
Here’s what folks said on Reddit.
This person was impressed.
Another reader nailed it.
This person has a saying in their family…
One Reddit user wants to know where this took place.
Another reader got a big kick out of this.
That guy miscalculated BIG time.
I bet he regrets calling the cops…
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.