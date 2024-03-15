Neighbors Kept Driving Through A Man’s Garden To Ruin It, So He Hatched A Plan To Wreck Their Ride
by Matthew Gilligan
Why on Earth would anyone do something like this?
It’s enough to make your blood boil!
But don’t get too worked up, because this revenge story has a happy ending!
Take a look at what went down!
They tore up my grandfather’s garden. He tore up their car.
“My Grandfather lived in a really rural area in Georgia. This was around the late 1930s early 1940s.
My grandfather owned a farm and had a garden. He had planted various veggies.
There were some major jerks in those parts…
Well the only neighbors were about a mile away.
And for some reason the neighbors would drive their Model T through the garden, tearing up the veggies.
My grandpa would have to replant the garden.
The neighbors kept doing this.
So here comes the revenge part.
Grandpa had an idea.
My grandfather dug holes around the garden and stuck metal poles into the holes. He covered up the holes with leaves.
A few days later the neighbors drove through again. My dad said they tore the undercarriage out and had parts strewn all over the place.
He couldn’t remember what happened after that. But I don’t think they did that again.”
Let’s see how people reacted on Reddit.
This reader talked about small town justice.
Another individual shared a story.
This Reddit user knows something about this…
Another person had a tale to tell…
Play silly games…
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.