Neighbors Take Up All The Available Street Parking, So He Gets Revenge And Costs Them $100,000
My neighbors have 9 cars total parked in the street.
They always park two of those cars in front on my house and won’t move them the whole week even though we have a regulation where I live that you can’t leave your car parked for more than 48 hrs in the same spot.
His neighbors are aware of their actions.
My neighbors have a pretty big driveway where they can fit four cars, but it’s always empty. They have told me they don’t like to leave their driveway with cars because it looks tacky.
Most of the cars aren’t used for their proper purpose.
Over half the cars they have they don’t even use. They just use them to save parking spots for themselves.
In 2021 I noticed they were building a second unit I’m back of their main house. I noticed that they completed the house in under a month.
Thankfully, the man caught on to the neighbor’s fishy behavior.
This raised some red flags because it takes anywhere from 2-3 months with city inspections taking the majority of time.
Cue revenge.
I submitted a ticket with my city through the app and advised them that their might be some illegal residential building without permits.
I didn’t think of it much until a year later.
Might not solve the parking problem, but at least the man got pay back another way!
I noticed my neighbors tearing down their second unit last week. Word got around our block that a city inspector was there making sure everything was being torn down. Based on what the materials and labor they put into their second unit, I cost them over $100,000.
