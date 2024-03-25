Neighbors Won’t Stop Their Dogs From Constantly Barking, So Homeowner Devises A Plan To Show THem Just How Annoying Their Pooches Can Be
by Trisha Leigh
Listen, dogs do bark, and part of being a good neighbor is dealing with the neighborhood pooches with a smiling face – within reason, of course.
When people refuse to help out, though, grinning and bearing becomes optional.
OP had neighbors whose dog was outside barking while they worked nights.
I had a neighbor that had a dog that barked from about 7pm til 5am NON STOP.
They worked nights I believe. They kept it outside.
When he addressed it, they said “dogs bark.”
I knocked numerous times, and they said: “Dogs bark, what do you expect?”
So, OP recorded their dog and played it back while they were sleeping.
Their house was directly behind mine, we shared a divided wall. I recorded their dog for a full day.
The minute they brought him in, and felt like they were sleeping, I popped my phone into the dock and played it on my stereo full blast facing their yard at 9am.
They came over raving mad to my wall by about 12, asking me to shut my dog up.
I said “Its your dog, I recorded him, since you miss out on what dogs do. I’m just playing the radio at normal allowable city time and I will do this everyday.”
They seemed to get the message.
They started bringing the dog in at night after that.
The top comment says some problems require creative solutions.
Everyone values their sleep.
You can’t expect people to be reasonable.
This does seem to be more common these days.
Even people who love dogs can have too much.
Simple is sometimes so effective.
Bonus points for being easy as well.
