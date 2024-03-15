‘No more TurboTax for me!’ – Former IRS Employee Reveals How You Can File Your Taxes For Free
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s tax season…AGAIN.
And that means a lot of folks are scrambling to do their taxes before mid-April and they want to make sure they’re saving as money money as possible.
A woman named Jenni who used to work for the IRS shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how they can do their taxes FOR FREE.
Jenni said, “If you can avoid using TurboTax to file your taxes, please do it.”
Her video’s caption reads, “Don’t use #turbotax, one reason why our taxes remain complicated, and options to file for free!”
Jenni explained, “I used to work for the IRS, and I can tell you that TurboTax, Jackson Hewitt, H&R Block, they do not give a **** if you get audited.”
She continued, “If you have a complicated tax situation, you should be paying an accountant and a CPA preferably. Someone who is authorized to sit in front of the IRS and represent you.”
Jenni added, “Most people do not have super complicated taxes, and you can do them yourself,” she advises.
Jenni listed free tax preparation options on her Linktree page.
Jenni offered suggestions for viewers, including a Free File option on the IRS website and she said, “They use what’s called free fillable forms, and that does mean you have to fill in the tax form, but truthfully, the tax form is not that complicated.”
She also talked about the VITA program that offers free services for people who make less than $60,000 per year, the elderly, and folks with disabilities.
Jenni said that Turbo Tax is “actively trying to make your taxes harder” because of the lobbying the company does and she added, “TurboTax’s parent company spent more than $3.5 million on federal lobbying in 2022.”
Let’s take a look at her video.
@savingsandlattes
Long video – don’t use turbotax, one reason why our taxes remain complicated, and options to file for free! #greenscreen #taxes #capitalism #taxcutsfortherich #lobbyingcorruption
