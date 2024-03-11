Passenger Gets Covered In Maggots Dripping From Rotten Fish In Somebody’s Carry-On Luggage
by Trisha Leigh
Get ready kids, because this one is pretty gross.
Airline passengers have been dealing with a lot lately – and no, we’re not just talking about the lack of legroom and growing baggage fees.
We’ve seen doors fly off mid-flight, part of a wing start to tear away, and the cockpit glass suddenly spring a crack.
But listen – getting covered in maggots might be where most of us would draw the line.
The flight was going from Amsterdam to Detroit, and hadn’t gotten far before Philip Schote – a fellow passenger – saw a woman across the aisle totally “freaking out.”
She was covered in a couple dozen maggots that apparently originated on a fish rotting inside someone else’s carry-on.
“They found out that there was a rotten fish in there. I did see everyone’s reaction to the bag being opened, which was just an immediate pinching of the nose.”
They headed back to Amsterdam for damage control, all wondering why security didn’t smell something off about that bag.
The passengers were given 8,000 air miles and were re-booked onto the next available flight to Michigan. Some had to stay overnight and were issued a voucher for a free meal (along with the hotel).
I’m not sure that’s fair, to be honest.
I hope the woman – who will probably be brushing imaginary maggots out of her hair for months to come – got a little bit more.
Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium