Patient Leaves A Bad Review On Yelp For A Rude Doctor Who Made Her Cry, And He Actually Calls Her Up To Harass Her Later On
by Matthew Gilligan
I can’t say I’ve ever heard a story like this one before!
Are y’all ready for this…?
A woman posted a series of videos on TikTok and shared a pretty unbelievable story about the fallout that happened after she had a doctor’s appointment.
She said that she went to see a surgeon about an issue with her nose that was caused by a drug problem when she was younger….and it didn’t go well.
She told viewers, “When he walked in, he looked at my chart, and he was like, ‘Oh, another drug addict. I’ve seen three of you today. ’Then, I started to say, ‘It’s nice to know you have experience with this, at least’—but he cut me off, and he said, ‘It’s not nice. I feel like a garbage man.’”
She said that he showed up an hour late to the meeting and when she finally had to leave, he said, “You should have blocked out your whole day for me.”
She was upset about how it went and that she cried and then left a negative review about the surgeon on Yelp.
And then she got a phone call later that night at 9 pm from a blocked number…
She said, “It was him. It was the … doctor. He was like, ‘Yeah, I just wanted to see how you are because you were crying in the appointment.’”
She added, “I hung up the phone, because that is so freaky and inappropriate. You have this number, so you can deal with medical stuff, not so that you can just, like, harass me because I left you a bad review on Yelp.”
Check out her video.
@fumptruck
#baddoctor #medical #addiction #storytime
She posted another video and said she is filing a complaint against the surgeon.
@fumptruck
And then she posted another follow-up and filled in viewers about what was going on with the situation.
Take a look.
@fumptruck
Replying to @Lilncosmum #baddoctor #medical #storytime
Jeez!
What a crazy story!
