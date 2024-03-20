Red Lobster Customer Shows Us How She Crushed 10 Plates Of Endless Shrimp And Got Her Money’s Worth
by Chris Allen
You gotta love it.
Just watching someone completely and utterly winning at life.
It can be as simple as a 10-second video, but you know what we’re doing in the background?
*Slow. Clap.*
One woman on TikTok took us along on her short little ride to witness victory in its purest form.
It’s a quick one, but the message is simple: here’s how I do WORK!
As the waiter continues bringing plate after plate, the dishes hit the table a little harder each time.
With the caption reading “endless shrimp at red lobster (I had 1o plates)”
Yes you did, queen.
Yes you did.
The sauce dish slides across the plate after a particularly aggressive drop.
From a server whose eyes you just know were fully rolling in his head.
You gotta check out the full video here:
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One person knows that server’s actual nightmare.
While another person was just wondering about the plate slam.
One former cook from Red Lobster had some advice for that wonderful teriyaki shrimp!
I’ll take 4 more plates, please.
