Roommate Uses All The Hot Water In The Morning, So They Set An Earlier, Fake Alarm To Trick Them
by Matthew Gilligan
Boy, am I glad I don’t live with roommates anymore…
Ugh!
The constant push and pull about the kitchen, the bathroom, the living room, the TV…it never ends!
And this person had to figure out a way to deal with a roommate who was hogging the shower…check out what they did to even the score.
My roommate will jump out of bed and run to the shower when he hears my alarm in the morning.
“My roommate enjoys nice long showers in the morning using all of the hot water.
I realized that he literally jumps out of bed and runs into the bathroom when he hears my alarm.
Well, that’s annoying…
I started putting my alarm on silence for a while and this was working well enough but I still missed my morning shower several times because of their unreasonable long showers.
Time for a change of plans.
So I just started moving to two alarms one alarm about an hour and a half before I normally get up.
This has caused him for about two weeks now to get up really early, run the hot water out and be out with enough time for it to be warm again.
Small victories are nice.”
Ugh, that doesn’t sound fun…
Get rid of that roommate!
