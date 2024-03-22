Rude Cop Kept Pressing Them for More Info After They Left a Park, So They Provided Him With Every Detail About Their Day
by Matthew Gilligan
I can’t decide if the cops who act like this are on power trips…or they’re just totally bored.
Or maybe it’s both…
Either way, the way this person handled this situation was pretty darn hilarious.
Check out what they had to say.
Cop keeps interrogating me on where I’m coming from? My pleasure.
“When I was younger, I would visit natural parks.
Sure thing, officer.
One time as I was driving home, a police officer pulled me over for alcohol testing.
I politely complied yet the officer must have thought I was peddling drugs or something because he asked for a further drug test and started interrogating me.
I told him that I came from the natural park, yet he was asking me the same question on repeat.
If that’s what you really want…
Finally, I kept a cordial demeanor, imagining myself as if I were talking to a coworker and with the appropriate delivery, I went on a long monologue on how…
- I enjoyed visiting natural parks,
- which road I took there,
- where I stopped for petrol,
- how much I paid for petrol,
- where I parked,
- which track I walked on,
- when did I decide to turn back on the track,
- which birds I saw on the track,
- the weather at the park,
…and so on.
Okay, never mind…
Finally, after a minute, he told me to shush and then let me go after the drug test came clear.
I think some cops would have gotten more angry by this behaviour but what worked for me was my genuine delivery.”
