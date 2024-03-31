Rude Passenger Won’t Stop Shaking Woman’s Seat During Flight, So She Gets Her Revenge By Licking Her Hand And Grabbing Onto His
by Ryan McCarthy
Flying is already stressful as it is. Rushing to the airport, checking luggage, not even to mention going through the dreaded TSA security checkpoint.
So by the time you finally get to your assigned seat, all you’re wanting is some peace and quiet.
But peace and quiet is not always what the delightful passengers around you have to offer, more often than not, its the complete opposite.
Well this user showed one such passenger who refused to stop shaking the back of her seat, when she spit right in her hand and grabbed onto his!
Check it out!
Want to keep grabbing the back of my airplane seat now?
I recently took a flight from Germany to Macedonia. Not even leaving the gate, I felt my seat shaking.
Turning around, I saw a man grabbing the back of my seat. He saw me, removed his hand, and I thought that was that.
But no, he repeated this act multiple times within the next 10 minutes. Each time I’d lean back trying to press against his hand, making him retract it.
But once OP’s plane took off from the runway, the disturbance continued.
After the plane took off, the shaking resumed. I looked back again, but this time, he was only grabbing the very top, out of my head’s reach.
I dramatically turn around, looking back from the aisle, he’s just looking/talking to a woman three rows back, presumably his partner.
They’d likely opted for the cheaper ‘random seat selection’, hence the distance. When our eyes met, he pulled his hand away.
And knowing this weirdo would only continue his reign of terror, OP made sure she was ready this time.
By this point, he’d done this at least 20times and I was getting irritated, to say the least.
The next time I felt the shaking, pretending to stretch, I wet my fingers with a generous lick, near spit on them, grabbed the back of my seat, and just doused his hand.
Needless to say, he didn’t touch my seat for the remainder of the flight.
Was I wrong? Didn’t know how to get the point across to not keep shaking my seat after many failed attempts!
Whatever works, right? And what did he gain out of shaking her seat? What was the reason?
It couldn’t have been some weird subconscious thing, because he stopped every time she turned around!
Reddit loved this slightly icky revenge, with many users sharing their own experiences with pushy individuals!
This user had a woman in front of her using her chair as a stress toy, and when confronted said it was her chair and she would do what she wants!
And this frequent flyer shared a way to remedy another common issue on close quarters flights: flatulence.
Finally, this user had the passenger behind her using her seat as a handle every time they got up, so she had to teach them a lesson!
This is why I fall asleep on every flight I’ve ever taken.
Nothing can bother you if you’re not awake to witness it.
