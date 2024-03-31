March 31, 2024 at 6:33 am

Saks Fifth Avenue Customer Ordered An Expensive Dolce & Gabbana Product… And Got A Can Of Tuna Instead. – ‘What on earth is going on?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@howdyfolks72

You’d probably assume that if a customer orders an item from Dolce & Gabbana, it’s gonna be high-quality, right?

Well, think again!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers a story that is pretty unbelievable.

Source: TikTok/@howdyfolks72

She explained that she used a discount code to buy a Dolce & Gabbana ashtray from Saks Fifth Avenue…but when the package arrived in the mail, she got quite a shock.

She said, “A can of tuna of Albacore tuna. There’s nothing underneath—it’s just the tuna.”

Hmmm…that’s odd…

Source: TikTok/@howdyfolks72

She continued, “I don’t know if someone from the warehouse took it and replaced it, and did some cellophane with a hairdryer. I don’t know, but this is the most expensive can of tuna I’ve ever bought.”

Source: TikTok/@howdyfolks72

Here’s the video.

@howdyfolks72

@Saks Fifth Avenue I need answers

♬ original sound – howdyfolks

The woman posted a video and said that she finally got the ashtray from Saks Fifth Avenue but she’s still waiting on a refund and she had to send the tuna back…seriously…

@howdyfolks72

Sorry folks had to delete and repost because I doxed myself🤭

♬ original sound – howdyfolks

And here’s what people had to say.

This person made a hilarious comment.

Source: TikTok/@howdyfolks72

Another viewer thinks they know what happened.

Source: TikTok/@howdyfolks72

And this person wants to know what’s going on with Saks…

Source: TikTok/@howdyfolks72

I bet you didn’t see that coming!

What a strange turn of events…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter