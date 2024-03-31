Saks Fifth Avenue Customer Ordered An Expensive Dolce & Gabbana Product… And Got A Can Of Tuna Instead. – ‘What on earth is going on?’
by Matthew Gilligan
You’d probably assume that if a customer orders an item from Dolce & Gabbana, it’s gonna be high-quality, right?
Well, think again!
A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers a story that is pretty unbelievable.
She explained that she used a discount code to buy a Dolce & Gabbana ashtray from Saks Fifth Avenue…but when the package arrived in the mail, she got quite a shock.
She said, “A can of tuna of Albacore tuna. There’s nothing underneath—it’s just the tuna.”
Hmmm…that’s odd…
She continued, “I don’t know if someone from the warehouse took it and replaced it, and did some cellophane with a hairdryer. I don’t know, but this is the most expensive can of tuna I’ve ever bought.”
Here’s the video.
@howdyfolks72
@Saks Fifth Avenue I need answers
The woman posted a video and said that she finally got the ashtray from Saks Fifth Avenue but she’s still waiting on a refund and she had to send the tuna back…seriously…
@howdyfolks72
Sorry folks had to delete and repost because I doxed myself🤭
And here’s what people had to say.
This person made a hilarious comment.
Another viewer thinks they know what happened.
And this person wants to know what’s going on with Saks…
I bet you didn’t see that coming!
What a strange turn of events…
