Scientists Are Now Dumping Chemicals In The Ocean To Try And “Hack” Global Climate Change
by Trisha Leigh
Climate change is not just coming – it’s already here.
Scientists have been ringing the bell with increasing panic for literal decades, and since politicians are refusing to act as quickly or decisively enough to actually make a difference, they’re starting to try to figure things out on their own.
And they’re trying everything but the kitchen sink.
Researchers are backed by big money, and so they’re able to think about drastic, large-scale methods that were once considered taboo.
One project looks to address the problem of oceanic acidity, because the ocean absorbs more carbon dioxide all the time. Marine life is suffering, so the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is spending $10 million to dump an alkaline liquid solution (sodium hydroxide) into the ocean near Martha’s Vineyard.
“When you have heartburn, you eat a Tums that dissolves and makes the liquid in your stomach less acidic.
By analogy, we’re adding this alkaline material to seawater, and it is letting the ocean take up more CO2 without provoking more ocean acidification. Everything that we’re seeing so far is that it is environmentally safe.”
Another project, with a price tag of $15 million, involves shooting small particles out to reflect solar radiation in the atmosphere.
An Australian company is also working on deflecting solar radiation, but they’re looking to shoot ocean water into the air to brighten cloud cover and increase shade.
Basically, nothing we’ve been trying has really moved the needle, so scientists are encouraging each other to think big and outside the box.
Columbia University climate scientist James E Hansen says there’s a reason for that – the writing is on the wall.
“There won’t be any argument by late next spring, we’ll be way off the trend line.”
It’s now or never.
Let it at least be known that some of us really tried.
