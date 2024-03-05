She Can’t Accommodate Her Sister’s Schedule to Visit Her Sick Daughter, And Now Her Sister Is Calling Her Selfish
AITA for telling my sister that I will prioritize my husband above her?
“Recently, my daughter (7f) had a health scare that required her to stay in the hospital for 5 days for tests. Fortunately, it was something smaller and not as scary as we feared.
This is a serious situation.
My daughter needed an adult to stay with her all day/night at the hospital. Only one visitor at a time in the room from 1PM to 4PM.
My husband can’t be with my daughter all day, because his job demands a lot and we have our other son to take care of (12M). So we decided that I would be with our daughter all day.
During his lunch hour, he stayed with us (from 1PM to 2PM).
My sister and I are close, she is my daughter’s godmother and I have no doubt about her love for my daughter, she and my husband have their disagreements and not that close, but nothing major.
When my sister heard the news, she sent a message saying that she would like to help me stay with my niece and I said that I didn’t need it, she asked about if she could visit during her lunch, which coincides with my husband’s schedule.
I said that at this time my husband comes to see us, but that she would be welcome at any time.
She said she couldn’t do it at a different time, as she had to work and asked if she and my husband could alternate a few days.
Her husband has a tight schedule.
I asked my husband about this and he made it very clear that this is the only time he can and wouldn’t give up, especially at such a stressful time (at the time we didn’t know it was something minor).
I responded to my sister saying that unfortunately this schedule wouldn’t work because of my husband, but that she was welcome at any other time.
That didn’t go over very well.
She said that we were being unfair, because she would also like to see her goddaughter at this delicate moment and it wouldn’t hurt to give her a little time and she mention that maybe he would think different if it were anyone else.
I was honest here saying that this wasn’t about her and that I would give preference to my husband when visiting, but she is free to go at other times, but if that’s not possible, she will have to respect that my husband comes first.
She was not happy and said tha we could compromise on her spending some time with my daughter, but we decided to be selfish and not realize that other people who also love my daughter very much would like to have time to see her.
In the end, she managed to leave work early one day and stayed with us for 30 minutes, but to this day (1 week later) she is still upset and avoiding long conversations w/ me.
AITA?”
