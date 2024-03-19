March 19, 2024 at 4:38 am

She Suspected Her Roommate Was Stealing Her Washcloths, She Set a Gross Trap to Prove It Once And For All

by Ashley Ashbee

No one likes a thief and we all want justice when someone has stolen from us.

This case especially grosses me out! Who steals a wash cloth someone else has been using on their body? I have no ethical issues with how OP dealt with it.

Here’s what happened.

Roommate stole my washcloths so I decided to let her steal one more 😈

My freshman year I had the most inconsiderate roommate who’d stay up all night talking loudly, eat my food, etc.

Oddly, my washcloths that I used to wash my face would go missing.

Like, I think I lost like 3 or 4 throughout the semester.

I thought someone was taking them but I had no idea where to.

This made me cringe, though. Combating poor hygiene with more poor hygiene.

I was super annoyed because I had to keep buying more washcloths to replace the ones she stole.

Well, I decided to use one of my other washcloths and clean the DISGUSTING bathtub with it.

I’m talking ring of shampoo, dirt, hair everywhere, etc.

I was planning to just throw it away afterwards, but I decided to hang it up and let it dry…. in the same place I would hang my washcloths for my face.

This was a clever way to prove who did it! OP must watch a lot of true crime.

The next day the washcloth I had used for the bathtub was covered in orange foundation….

The look on her face when I told her…

No regrets.

I’m pretty grossed out and don’t blame OP at all.

Let’s see what the commenters think.

This one is too gross; I don’t care what the person did to you.

Ew… I think a lot of the commenters need therapy.

Internet, are you okay?

Gotta go. I feel the urge to bathe.

