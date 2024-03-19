She Suspected Her Roommate Was Stealing Her Washcloths, She Set a Gross Trap to Prove It Once And For All
by Ashley Ashbee
No one likes a thief and we all want justice when someone has stolen from us.
This case especially grosses me out! Who steals a wash cloth someone else has been using on their body? I have no ethical issues with how OP dealt with it.
Here’s what happened.
Roommate stole my washcloths so I decided to let her steal one more 😈
My freshman year I had the most inconsiderate roommate who’d stay up all night talking loudly, eat my food, etc.
Oddly, my washcloths that I used to wash my face would go missing.
Like, I think I lost like 3 or 4 throughout the semester.
I thought someone was taking them but I had no idea where to.
This made me cringe, though. Combating poor hygiene with more poor hygiene.
I was super annoyed because I had to keep buying more washcloths to replace the ones she stole.
Well, I decided to use one of my other washcloths and clean the DISGUSTING bathtub with it.
I’m talking ring of shampoo, dirt, hair everywhere, etc.
I was planning to just throw it away afterwards, but I decided to hang it up and let it dry…. in the same place I would hang my washcloths for my face.
This was a clever way to prove who did it! OP must watch a lot of true crime.
The next day the washcloth I had used for the bathtub was covered in orange foundation….
The look on her face when I told her…
No regrets.
I’m pretty grossed out and don’t blame OP at all.
Let’s see what the commenters think.
This one is too gross; I don’t care what the person did to you.
Ew… I think a lot of the commenters need therapy.
Internet, are you okay?
Gotta go. I feel the urge to bathe.
