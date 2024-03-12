She Was Offered A Job But Found Out She Had To Do 18 Hours Of Unpaid Training To Get It. – ‘We just need to see if you’re worth the time.’
by Laura Lynott
The jobs market is so tough right now. If you bag a job, it’s not paid enough for your experience or you can’t even get that experience due to age.
What is up with that. But now people are also highlighting the totally off trend of getting people to work for free before they actually get hired.
What? Like you should be lucky to work for free, first. Come on. Not okay.
@lohannysant told her followers on TikTok how she finally got a job offer only to be told she had to train for 18 hours for FREE.
The TikToker said she applied to be a barista and the manager said he needed to talk to his wife. But the call back was NOT what she had hoped for.
She said: “He called me and said, ‘OK, I’ve spoken to my wife, and we’ve decided we can offer you a job.’”
This seemed like great news, especially the fact she could get started straight away. But here comes the kicker!
She said: “I was so happy until he literally told me that I would have to do 18 hours of unpaid labor, of unpaid training.”
Despite telling the manager how qualified she was, how she was multilingual and she’d sold herself as a great potential employee, it still wasn’t enough!
He told her: ‘Yeah, we just need to see if you’re worth the time and if you’re qualified for this position because we are a very serious business.’
Understandably, the TikToker’s hopes were dashed and she made the decision she wanted to be hired by someone who valued her and didn’t make her do any work for free.
Let’s hope this woman gets an employer that values her and pays her properly soon!
Watch the full clip here:
@lohannysant
Replying to @Cecilia 🙂 like is this normal?!? 😭#nyc #coffeeshop #unemployed
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
