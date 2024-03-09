Sister-In-Law Repeatedly Calls Her Baby By The Wrong Name, So New Mom Snaps Back And Makes Things Awkward
by Ryan McCarthy
We’ve all been there, someone is walking toward you calling your name and you go to see who it is and…. you cannot remember their name for the life of you.
I’ve mastered the “Hey, buddy!” or even the advanced technique of jumping right into the conversation before they realized you didn’t greet them.
It’s a little less awkward to call someone by the wrong name, that is, unless they call you out for it!
Well unfortunately for this user’s sister-in-law, that’s exactly what happened when the SIL repeatedly called her baby by the incorrect name, causing her to snap on her!
Check it out!
AITA for snapping at my SIL after she called my son by the wrong name?
My (25F) husband (25M) and I welcomed a baby boy, and we are absolutely thrilled to have him in our lives.
In the honor of our son, my in-laws held a small gathering with the immediate family.
This was also the first time for many of them to meet our son, especially the children.
We had a great time with our family, and it would have been even better if it weren’t for my sister-in-law (husband’s sister), who kept calling our son by the wrong name.
OP explained the confusion with her son’s name came from another baby in the family…
You see, their cousin also had a baby boy, who is two months older than our son, and SIL kept confusing his name with ours.
In my opinion, I think she simply forgets her nephew’s name.
In our three-day stay at their parents’ house, she regularly called him by the wrong name.
And while it started as amusing, OP quickly became fed up.
My husband and the rest of the family were only amused by it, and would constantly remind her. So did I, but I reached the point where it teed me off.
When she called him by the wrong name again, I snapped.
I told her that whoever she’s calling is not here, and if she had paid attention, maybe she would notice that this is a different baby.
After an awkward silence, she apologized and assured me that it wouldn’t happen again. But the rest of the stay went by awkwardly.
But when they got back home, OP’s husband was none too pleased with her.
After returning, my husband told me that it was unwarranted, and I was mean to his sister for an honest mistake.
Since I knew that she struggled with people’s names, I should have given her some time.
He did ask me to apologize to my sister in law, and I will. But, still, AITA here?
I know the first couple months of a baby’s life is sensitive for the parents, but come on!
I really don’t think her sister-in-law was maliciously calling him by the wrong name!
Reddit was just as puzzled about her overreaction.
And for many, the sister-in-law’s blunder brought back memories from their childhood!
And this name mix-up was something straight out of the Parent Trap!
This user said considering OP knew her sister-in-law struggled with names, her reaction was way out of line.
And finally, this user said not to make a big deal out of it, just apologize and move on.
Gotta admit, as someone who’s bad with names, this interaction is my absolute nightmare!
