Sister-In-Law Won’t Stop Talking About Her Being Adopted, So She Finally Decided She’d Had Enough
Sometimes, you just gotta walk away…
Hey, it’s better than getting into a fight with someone, right?
You bet it is!
And this woman did just that to her sister-in-law who didn’t know when to stop giving her a hard time.
Was she wrong?
Check out what she had to say…
AITA for walking away from my SIL when she mentioned adoption again?
“My SIL who is my husband’s younger sister and I are both adopted. SIL was adopted as an infant.
I was adopted through foster care at the age of 7 officially but I found my family at the age of 6. SIL brought up us both being adopted before and asked questions that I didn’t mind answering. She hadn’t realized I was adopted through foster care and for a little while she didn’t think we could talk things through because we came from very different adoption stories.
A couple of years ago SIL, MIL and FIL reached out to her birth family and made contact. Then they started to speak about the unfairness the adoption severed all legal ties to her birth family and from there the three held this view that SIL should have always been in the family but adoption was not the right thing to do, at least not adoption as in the US standard of adoption.
Her SIL now wants to get her in on the action.
Once this realization was made SIL decided she needed to help open my eyes. My husband told her to leave me out of it and I would never feel different about my adoption. SIL didn’t like that and she went behind my husband’s back so we could “talk it out”. I told her she would never change my mind and I would always be glad I was adopted.
But she’s not interested…
I told her my only wish is to forget everything to do with my birth family. She told me I lost all connection to them. I told her that was good and I wanted no connection to those people. She told me I should be glad I know who I really am.
I told her being a **** stain” is not who I am.
For people who will wonder, that is what I was called for the first five years of my life while I was with birth relatives (and this includes my birth mother). I told her knowing them does not mean I know who I am. I didn’t even know my old legal name until I went into foster care.
We took a time out from her for a while but it meant missing out on family functions on his side so we decided we would have minimal contact. My husband steps in when he’s there to.
Her SIL can’t take a hint…
But during a family wedding SIL took a moment when I was alone to approach me and she started to bring up adoption so I walked away without saying a word. I ignored her and acted like she was not there.
This bothered her a lot. MIL and FIL told her she should maybe let up and leave me be. But she has really come after my husband saying I was rude and had no right to walk away from her like that.
A couple of extended family members (two old aunts of my husband’s) said SIL was complaining so much that it spoiled the wedding and I should have handled the incident better. My husband said I did nothing wrong. But I don’t like the added drama from it.
AITA?”
