Sofi Customer’s Bank Account Was Frozen For Days And She Couldn’t Pay Bills Because Of A Mistake By Another Bank
by Laura Lynott
We all have our money in banks and rely on it getting to us to pay our bills and hey feed and clothe us. After all it is OUR money.
And hey, we can’t exactly not put our money in the banks. But what happens if your account is frozen and you can’t get your cash to pay to live!
Well, that can occasionally happen if there’s something weird going on with your account, like a strange payment going out that the bank doesn’t recogize.
So, @904diary said this happened to her with SoFI bank and she said she couldn’t access her account for TEN days!
She told her followers on TikTok: “I have bills to pay. I’m overdue on bills because my account was frozen. I can’t do anything. I can’t take anything out. I can’t deposit anything. I can’t even, like, access my account or routing information.”
However, in a follow-up clip of the scenario, she updated and said SoFi had frozen her account due to a strange payment going into her account.
She said: “So, I did get my account back and my money.” The TikToker said she contacted lots of staff at the bank via email and someone got back to her and told her why the account had been frozen.
She said the bank had been “on hold” because of a transaction going into her bank from an “outside bank that denied the transaction.”
“Basically it was the other bank’s fault,” she said. “She unfroze my bank immediately and she called me to formally apologize.”
But still, the TikToker said she wanted to “end my relationship with SoFi,” and the worker said she “understood”.
She recommended anyone else going through this with their bank to contact the OCC. She said in reality she doesn’t think her emails worked. But she did contact the OCC and “they were quick with it.”
It’s great this young woman got sorted but I don’t think the mattress is an option for storing cash!
