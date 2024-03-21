Stepsister Wants To Wear A Red Dress At Her Wedding, So The Bride Is Considering Uninviting Her. Now She’s Being Called A Bridezilla.
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go again, my friends!
It’s another story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page about what people can and can’t wear to a wedding.
And this woman who’s about to get married is getting some blowback about the rules she put in place…
Let’s see what she had to say!
AITA for telling my stepsister she can’t wear a red dress to my wedding or else she is uninvited?
“My wedding is coming up and since I’ve gotten proposed too me and my husband have been adamant about pastel colors being worn by the guests.
She got some news…
My stepsister is saying that she bought this expensive dark red dress to wear to the wedding recently.
I’m not a hard to deal with person, but I feel like she shouldn’t have bought the dress knowing that I wanted people in pastel colors.
Now there’s some drama!
She also isn’t a hard to deal with person usually so I dont know why she is acting like that.
Now, last night I texted her saying she won’t be able to come to the wedding if she’s planning to wear that dress, and she asked if I will be reimbursing her for the dress and I told her no.
She’s now telling family that I’m being a bridezilla and acting unreasonable.”
Now let’s see what people had to say about this.
This person said she’s acting like an *******.
Another reader just doesn’t get it…
This person said guests should wear whatever they want.
Another Reddit user said she might be insecure…
And this individual talked about their wedding.
One thing’s for sure… the bride could have had more tact with this request.
Still… it is her wedding…
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.