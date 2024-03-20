Substitute Teacher Was Filling In For A Teacher When She Started Harassing Her, Got Fired… And The Sub Got Her Job
by Matthew Gilligan
My sister was a teacher for twenty years, and let me tell you that she had stories FOR DAYS about the things going on at the different schools she worked at.
Intrigue, drama, etc. It never ended!
And this woman’s story brought me back to the days when my sister would tell me tales from the hallways when I’d see her.
Her name is Rieko and she shared a video on TikTok to tell viewers about an unusual experience she had recently while substitute teaching for a fourth-grade class.
Rieko said that she filled in for the teacher for a month while the original teacher took a leave of absence.
She explained, “She was always very helpful, she was like, letting me know about a lot of the things that the kids needed help with, and she would check in with me often.”
But then things got weird…
The other teacher accused Rieko of stealing her laptop charger and wouldn’t let it go after she told her they didn’t even have the same kind of computer.
Rieko said, “She goes from the sweetest lady, helping me, with all of this stuff to literally harassing me about a laptop charger that does not exist. So I keep texting her politely at this point. Because you’re harassing me, right? But I’m trying to be nice to you.”
Things came to a head in the school’s teacher lounge.
Rieko explained, “I walk in. The first thing that comes out of this woman’s mouth is, ‘*****, where the **** is my charger?’ I said, ‘Excuse me, who are you talking to?’ And she literally starts charging at me and tries to fight me in this teacher’s lounge at the private Catholic school, in front of the nuns and other teachers.”
The other teacher was fired for her behavior and Rieko was offered the full-time position for the fourth graders.
She took the job and said, “And that’s how I, you know, didn’t have a formal teaching degree and I was able to work full time… I really couldn’t have done it without [her]. So thank you. Thank you so much.”
Let’s check out her video.
https://www.tiktok.com/@riekosafiyya/video/7328588304121695519
Here’s what people had to say.
This individual thinks they know what happened here.
Another TikTokker asked a question.
And this TikTokker thought the video was going to end differently…
Gotta say… that was a wild story. And a bit hard to believe.
Hmmm….
