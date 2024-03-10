Teenager’s Aunt Wants Them To Babysit Her Kids So She Can See Taylor Swift, But She Refuses Because School Comes First
by Matthew Gilligan
That sounds like a YP, not an MP.
Your Problem, not My Problem!
I can only imagine that’s what the person who wrote this Reddit story said in their head when their aunt asked them to babysit last minute.
But did they act like a jerk?
Let’s see what the heck is going on here…
AITA for refusing to babysit my cousins on short notice so my aunt can see Taylor Swift?
“My cousins are 4 and 6 years old and I’m 16.
They’re over this…
I’ve babysat them a few times but last time I told my aunt she needs to get a new babysitter because my youngest cousin is too difficult. He refuses to do what he’s told, gets out of bed and runs around, stuff like that.
My aunt has tickets to Taylor Swift for tonight and she thought my other cousin could babysit but he just got covid. She’s been desperately trying to find a babysitter, but hasn’t had any luck.
Sorry, no thanks!
So she asked me to babysit just this one more time. She even offered me double the money.
But on top of my cousin being a little terror, tonight is a school night and my aunt won’t be home until about 1 am.
That’s the entire reason the adults in my family can’t babysit too, because they have work in the morning.
I have to wake up at 7 to get to school but apparently that’s less important because my parents have been telling me I need to just do this one nice thing for her and I’m selfish for not doing it.
But also at the start of this year they were telling me that I’m in year 11 now so I have to really start trying harder in school. So idk what they even want from me here. I would do it if it was some emergency or something, but it’s a concert.
AITA?”
Good for her! Always stick up for what you think is right!
