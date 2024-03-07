Rude Customer Didn’t Want To Listen To A Call Center’s Direction, So They Suffered The Consequences Of Being Impatient
by Trisha Leigh
There’s a popular saying that the customer is always right. Good managers and owners know this isn’t always true, but still, we do our best.
Sometimes, maliciously giving them what they want is just too good to pass up.
Working in a call center I take a call:
Me: “Widgets International, this is Squid, how can I help you?”
Customer: Already upset, “Hi, I’m trying to get through to my sales rep, Roger. One of you people tried transferring me before but the call didn’t go through so I’m calling you again.”
Me: “I’m sorry about that. We’ve been having problems with our phones. Would you like me to have Roger give you a call?”
The caller wanted to be transfered. They did not want to listen.
Customer: “Can’t you just transfer me?”
Me: “I could, bu-”
Customer: Interrupting, “Transfer me, then.”
So, OP transferred them.
Me: “Transferring.”
I transfer the caller.
What I was going to say before the customer interrupted me is, “but your call will just drop again.”
Oh well, she’ll find out.
If they would only pay attention.
This person has another perspective, though.
Ah, the you people people.
It’s a recipe for unhappiness.
I think we can all agree this crap needs to go, though.
This one was good for a chuckle.
One former call center employee to another – you have to take the humor where you can find it.
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · call center, employment, jobs, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, top