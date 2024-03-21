The Shirk Report – Volume 780
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Creepy staircase to nowhere
– Ceramic bubble glazing
– Modern life?
– Fire and ice
– Radio Shack circa 2015
– Oops
– So simple, it’s genius
– Big boy comes up for air
– Messi signing fan’s jersey in the middle of traffic
– Campus snowman
– Finally…School 3
– Forst World Cup soccer ball
– Hello
– Spent the night in a hotel made of ice
– 3D shadow calligraphy
– Google Maps didn’t tell me about this after a 2-hour drive
– “And that, kids, is how I dance with your mother”
– Three generations, same place, same pose
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 4 Warm-Up Brainteasers to Go with Your Morning Cup of Joe
– Why paid family leave is much more than a women’s issue
– Fastest-growing black hole eats the equivalent of one sun a day
– Beware: A cheese crisis looms
– What Are ‘Inchstones’? All About This Parenting Trend
– The Lure of Divorce
– Use the ‘Pickle Jar Theory’ to Prioritize Your Tasks
– Tech Could Help Doctors Follow Patients’ Preferences. There Are Some Big Caveats.
– What Does No One Look Good Wearing? People Shared Their Thoughts.
– Bubonic Plague Resurfaces in Oregon, and It’s All Thanks to a Cat
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top