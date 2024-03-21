March 21, 2024 at 12:28 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 780

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Creepy staircase to nowhere
Ceramic bubble glazing
Modern life?
Fire and ice
Radio Shack circa 2015
Oops
So simple, it’s genius
Big boy comes up for air
Messi signing fan’s jersey in the middle of traffic
Campus snowman
Finally…School 3
Forst World Cup soccer ball
Hello
Spent the night in a hotel made of ice
3D shadow calligraphy
Google Maps didn’t tell me about this after a 2-hour drive
“And that, kids, is how I dance with your mother”
Three generations, same place, same pose
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

4 Warm-Up Brainteasers to Go with Your Morning Cup of Joe
Why paid family leave is much more than a women’s issue
Fastest-growing black hole eats the equivalent of one sun a day
Beware: A cheese crisis looms
What Are ‘Inchstones’? All About This Parenting Trend
The Lure of Divorce
Use the ‘Pickle Jar Theory’ to Prioritize Your Tasks
Tech Could Help Doctors Follow Patients’ Preferences. There Are Some Big Caveats.
What Does No One Look Good Wearing? People Shared Their Thoughts.
Bubonic Plague Resurfaces in Oregon, and It’s All Thanks to a Cat

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

