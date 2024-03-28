The Shirk Report – Volume 781
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Hamburglar caught at local McDonald’s
– We don’t grow up, we just make bigger toys
– Coolest natural slide off the roof
– Twisted wheel
– When Mom surprises you at college
– The future is here
– So excited for my first apple watch
– How they harvest tea
– He’s going to remember this moment forever
– Two teams played in the snow…one wore white
– View from behind an elementary school in Indonesia
– Kid at heart
– Newton’s 3rd law
– That’s a great deal on piz-
– What kind of caterpillar is this?
– If Rambo were from Eastern Europe
– Bulletproof window stops a 0.208MG round
– Want to ask this guy from 1894, “why?”
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– How to Make a ‘Minimally Viable’ Budget (and Why You Should)
– Can IKEA Save the Mall?
– The Most Disappointing Cities For Visitors, According To The Internet
– Gen Z’s big gamble
– Hotel Guest Tries to Get Team Member Fired and It Backfires in a Most Satisfying Way
– This is what happens when a wind farm comes to a coal town
– Why I’m Friends With All My Ex Boyfriends’ Exes
– A 3D-printed titanium ‘metamaterial’ design solved a longtime engineering issue
– If you want to be creative, you can’t be certain
– This Woman Teaches The Internet A Valuable Lesson In “Knowing Your Worth”
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
