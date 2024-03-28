March 28, 2024 at 1:43 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 781

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 781

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Hamburglar caught at local McDonald’s
We don’t grow up, we just make bigger toys
Coolest natural slide off the roof
Twisted wheel
When Mom surprises you at college
The future is here
So excited for my first apple watch
How they harvest tea
He’s going to remember this moment forever
Two teams played in the snow…one wore white
View from behind an elementary school in Indonesia
Kid at heart
Newton’s 3rd law
That’s a great deal on piz-
What kind of caterpillar is this?
If Rambo were from Eastern Europe
Bulletproof window stops a 0.208MG round
Want to ask this guy from 1894, “why?”
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

How to Make a ‘Minimally Viable’ Budget (and Why You Should)
Can IKEA Save the Mall?
The Most Disappointing Cities For Visitors, According To The Internet
Gen Z’s big gamble
Hotel Guest Tries to Get Team Member Fired and It Backfires in a Most Satisfying Way
This is what happens when a wind farm comes to a coal town
Why I’m Friends With All My Ex Boyfriends’ Exes
A 3D-printed titanium ‘metamaterial’ design solved a longtime engineering issue
If you want to be creative, you can’t be certain
This Woman Teaches The Internet A Valuable Lesson In “Knowing Your Worth”

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Screenshot 2024 03 26 at 3.04.44 PM The Shirk Report Volume 781

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter