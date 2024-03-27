Their Daughter Forced Them To Babysit Their Grandson, So They Dropped Him Off At A Police Station And Now He’s In Child Protective Services
by Matthew Gilligan
All I gotta say is that I feel sorry for the little kid in this story…
And you’ll see what I’m talking about after you read this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
Take a look and see what you think!
AITA for not babysitting my grandson?
“My daughter has been living with me for the past couple of months. And while she is finally working (only part time), it took for me to nearly force her to find a job.
My grandson is 2 years old and my daughter is 20. His father is in and out of his life so i primarily babysit my grandson while my daughter works, runs errands etc.
They’re not TOTALLY on board with this situation.
I love my grandson and my daughter, but it is not my responsibility to care for him 24/7 and I am not required to do so.
I raised my kids and I did my best, so I should not have another weight on my shoulders or raising another child because she had him so young.
Yesterday, my daughter worked from 8am-4pm and I worked overnight from 10pm-7am and this is my regular full time shift.
I told my daughter that I would not be able to watch him because I was tired. Nevertheless she put him on my bed and said she didn’t have a sitter.
They weren’t happy about this…and they took action.
I’d had enough of being forced to watch him against my wishes in my own home so once she left I called her, texted her but no response and she ignored my calls.
At that point I grabbed my things, grabbed my grandson and dropped him off at the police station and told them that my grandson was abandoned in my home and that I couldn’t reach my daughter and that I was unable to care for him.
Now it’s really ugly.
They said okay, got her contact info and was unable to reach her in which at that point I went home.
A few hours later, my daughter called me crying telling me that the police turned him over to CPS and is refusing to give him back.
They are saying she neglected him and child abandonment which she did.
My daughter thinks I’m the ******* and it’s unfortunate she no longer has access to her son, but this is simply not my responsibility.
AITA?”
Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.
This person couldn’t believe what they were reading.
Another individual brought up an interesting point.
This reader feels sorry for the little boy.
And this individual said what a lot of people are probably thinking.
Sounds like there’s a whole lotta family drama going on here.
You can say that again!
