Their Kids Asked Santa For Tablets, And He Gave Their Parents A Hilarious Joke To Play On Them Come Christmas Day
by Trisha Leigh
I never realized how stressful a trip to see Santa can be as a parent. If your kids are little you have no idea what they’re going to say – and what you’re going to have to find last minute.
If your kids are bigger, they might ask Santa for something you don’t want to buy.
Now I would never ever do anything like this to my children. But Santa?!? That dude is an evil master!
A few years ago the kids had their hearts set on getting tablets. We said no. We took the kids to get photos with Santa.
Santa pretended to misunderstand.
Santa: And what do you want for Christmas this year?
Kids: Tablets!!!!!
Santa: Are you sick? Do you have headaches? Are you looking for Tylenol?
Kids: No!!! tablets! like for games and stuff.
Santa: Oh. I don’t know. I’ll see what the elves can cook up.
Seriously, this couldn’t have gone any better….
On Christmas morning, the parents got to have a little more fun with their kiddos.
Imagine their surprise going through their stockings and finding bottles of Christmas joy tablets from the North Pole pharmacy services with their names and all the typical other things you find on a prescription label.
“I guess those are your tablets!” We said.
Then a while later they opened up a pair of iPad mini boxes complete with slate tablets cut to fit and chalk.
“Oh I guess Santa got you some stone tablets too!” We said.
But of course, got them what they asked for anyay.
Eventually a pair of electronic tablets showed up, but not before we had a great time enjoying Santa screwing with the kids.
Everyone was very impressed with the Santa.
Good Santas know they have to help parents out, too.
A little fun makes the holidays great.
There’s always one negative Nancy, though.
As a parent, I think this is just great.
Everyone needs a good Santa they can rely on!
