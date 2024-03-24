Their Soon-To-Be Stepmother Treated Them Horribly, So They Used A Chocolate Fountain At The Wedding To Get Satisfying Revenge
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever wondered whether there are legit “evil stepmother” stories out there, wonder no more…
Because you’re about to hear a story from a Reddit user who had to deal with a stepmom who sounds like a complete and total nightmare.
Check out how they handled this wicked witch…
Ruining a wedding reception for fun and profit!
“When I was 13, so eight years ago, my dad remarried, after divorcing my mom 4 years before.
Before the divorce, his fiancée had been his mistress.
My mom is completely better off without him, and ignoring the fact that I wouldn’t exist, I don’t think she should have married him in the first place.
Even if I think my parents weren’t a good match, that’s no excuse to cheat on your wife.
They’re not a fan of this lady…
This woman was vile in all sorts of ways.
She constantly belittled me, made fun of the fact I needed to take pills for my mental illness (despite being a pharmacist? I don’t get it either) and was generally awful to me and my siblings.
But she was a decade younger than my dad and reasonably hot, so he didn’t give a **** how she treated us. The one time he actually listened to us about her is when they were thinking of having a baby and my brother said he’d ask our mom to sue for full custody of us if they did.
This sounds awkward.
So anyway, they got married. I was a bridesmaid, cause that ***** had no real friends. (The other two bridesmaids were her sister and my sister.)
My brother was the best man, cause she didn’t like my dad’s best friend. He and my dad still don’t talk to this day, even though the guy was like an uncle to me as a little kid. It was a wedding, everything went normally.
But at the beginning of the reception, before the first dance, we were taking pictures in front of a chocolate fountain, looking like the happy family we never were and would never be. I’m on the autism spectrum, and have a problem maintaining eye contact.
This extends to looking at a camera. So when we had to retake a photo because I wasn’t looking, she leans down and whispers something in my ear. I’m not going to repeat it, but it involved the r-word. I don’t like saying it.
Anyway, I kinda snapped, and decided she was gonna pay for this.
No one noticed (or at least no one called me out) when I started slowly moving the chocolate fountain towards the edge of the table.
When it got to the edge, it makes contact with the back of that pure white wedding dress and slowly drips down.
Oh, no!
By the time she notices, it looks like she’s **** herself. But for all anyone else knows this was an accident. She has no spare dress, and that stain is not coming out. So first dance, cutting the cake, speeches, everything, this woman has what looks like a **** stain on the back of her dress.
It was a small revenge, but it was so worth it. What’s supposed to be the happiest day of this stupid woman’s life, and she’s gonna remember that stain, every time she thinks about it.
They never did get the stain out. And nobody knew it was me. Until now, I guess.”
Gotta say… that was very satisfying!
