‘There’s gotta be something wrong upstairs.’ – Bartender Talked About How She Judges Customers Based on Their Drink Orders
A woman named Morgan who is a bartender at a dive bar posted a video on TikTok and admitted how she judges customers based on what kind of drinks they order.
She started by saying, “If you order lemon drop shots for me, I think you are way too hot to be here. I’m looking at you being like, ‘There’s gotta be something wrong upstairs.’ There’s no way a girl that looks like you would hang out in a **** hole like this. Like, are you damaged?”
Morgan said Budweiser drinks are men with “one-syllable white guy” names and she added that if you drink Rumple Minze, you’re most likely also a bartender, “But you’re like the fun side of bartending. Where you’re like, ‘I literally hate this job, but I love money, and I’ve been sucked into this for years to come. And I don’t have a degree, so I really don’t have any options.'”
Morgan continued, “If you order a Long Island, I’m sorry. I … hate you. At our bar, they’re only $8, and we pour them strong. We call ’em Strong Islands. You’re gonna get absolute **** housed, you’re going to make an absolute *** of yourself.”
And there was one more: she said, “I’m gonna think you’re lost if you order a martini for me. I’m going to ask you what makes you think that in this **** hole, we would have stemware? What makes you think we would have olives and third off, like what makes you think I know what’s in that?”
@morganroos96
What I think about you based off what you order at my dive bar #greenscreen #divebar #bartender #denver #divebarstorytime #whatithinkyoulooklikebasedon #serviceindustry #storytime #fyp
