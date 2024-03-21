March 21, 2024 at 6:33 pm

‘There’s gotta be something wrong upstairs.’ – Bartender Talked About How She Judges Customers Based on Their Drink Orders

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@morganroos96

A lot of folks out there are about to be put on blast!

A woman named Morgan who is a bartender at a dive bar posted a video on TikTok and admitted how she judges customers based on what kind of drinks they order.

She started by saying, “If you order lemon drop shots for me, I think you are way too hot to be here. I’m looking at you being like, ‘There’s gotta be something wrong upstairs.’ There’s no way a girl that looks like you would hang out in a **** hole like this. Like, are you damaged?”

That’s a hot take!

Morgan said Budweiser drinks are men with “one-syllable white guy” names and she added that if you drink Rumple Minze, you’re most likely also a bartender, “But you’re like the fun side of bartending. Where you’re like, ‘I literally hate this job, but I love money, and I’ve been sucked into this for years to come. And I don’t have a degree, so I really don’t have any options.'”

Morgan continued, “If you order a Long Island, I’m sorry. I … hate you. At our bar, they’re only $8, and we pour them strong. We call ’em Strong Islands. You’re gonna get absolute **** housed, you’re going to make an absolute *** of yourself.”

And there was one more: she said, “I’m gonna think you’re lost if you order a martini for me. I’m going to ask you what makes you think that in this **** hole, we would have stemware? What makes you think we would have olives and third off, like what makes you think I know what’s in that?”

Hmmm…

Check out her video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person sounds like they also tend bar.

Another TikTokker sounds like they need to sober up.

And this viewer sounded off about Rumplemintz.

Well… I’ve got some things to consider when I go drinking next time…

