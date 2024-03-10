‘They hijacked my finances.’ – Verizon Denies Woman’s Request For A Refund After Someone Fraudulently Orders 3 Phones On Her Account
by Ryan McCarthy
Identity fraud is one of the most frustrating things that can happen to a person.
From changing all of your passwords to getting new credit cards, the damage control list goes on and on!
But the good thing is usually you can get your money back, or dispute the fraudulent charges made in your name.
Usually, but not always, as TikTok user @shanncur’s video proved when Verizon refused to refund almost $1000 of fraudulent charges made on her account to buy new phone and phone numbers!
Check it out!
Shannon starts her video distraught, explaining that she has been working with Verizon to solve an issue of fraud on her account.
“Somebody fraudulently ordered three and phones and three new phone numbers on my account I have been calling Verizon since then to get it fixed, sent the phones back, and did everything they said to do.”
Shannon was smart, and made sure multiple times that Verizon would not hold her responsible: “You guys aren’t gonna charge me, right? ‘No Shannon, you will not be charged.'”
“Then what happens? I get a text message saying: Hey, thank you for your payment of nine hundred and thirty-two dollars and seventy cents.”
To make matters worse, this text was delivered to her on the eighth anniversary of her Father’s passing.
“I had literally just gotten paid, and I don’t have the luxury of being able to just spend nine hundred dollars on something. It practically wiped out my whole account, and I’ve got bills coming in!”
But when she went to two different Verizon stores to try and solve the issue, Verizon was no help. “They passed me from manager to manager, person to person. Fraud, department of customer service, back to fraud.”
They tried to tell her that she would see the refund on the next billing cycle, but she said she couldn’t last a month without any money! She said at the very most she needed it in 3-5 business days.
“Somebody even calls me a couple times just checking in to see has everything happened? No it hasn’t! I haven’t gotten my refund! That was on January 12th, its now January 19th!”
When she looked at her Verizon account and noticed there was a credit on her account, she thought things were looking up. Unfortunately things weren’t that simple.
“They’ve put a credit on my account that will be used toward paying the next billing cycle of $640. First of all, that’s not even close to $932! Then they say it will be about 700 something because of my monthly bill. Fine.”
But after all of this, Shannon says Verizon denied her request for a refund altogether!
“They’ve declined my request for a refund. I didn’t do anything. They have hijacked my finances. I cannot pay any bills. I cannot go grocery shopping. I’m so mad at Verizon. I’m so mad, and nobody’s helping!”
Check out her story for yourself!
@shanncurr
@Verizon i get you’re a big company and all that, but come on!! Give me back my money!! #fraud #somad #ihateverizon #verizonsucks
TikTok was confused how Verizon could refuse to refund her when she sent the phones back!
This user said the hack to handling these types of interactions is involving the FCC.
This commenter brought up the current lawsuit against Verizon for fraud and hidden charges!
And many said how ridiculous it was for them to take 900 dollars in an instant then not be able to pay it back.
And finally this woman suggested we boycott Verizon in support of Shannon!
I’m with her! I won’t even THINK about paying my Verizon bill until she gets her refund!
And even then I’m not sure I will!
