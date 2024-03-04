Traveller’s Flight To The Caribbean Gets Diverted To Miami And An Airline Employee Started Flirting With Her
by Laura Lynott
There’s nothing worse than a flight diversion and sometimes that happens due to bad weather and other scenarios.
But this young passenger was not happy, not that anyone ever is about flight diversions.
@alyssaannaaa took to TikTok, microphone and all y’all, to vent her frustration.
And that’s even after a trip to Saint Thomas in the Caribbean! But it’s understandable, no one wants to be on a diversion.
So, instead of going to Chicago for her connecting flight to LA, @alyssaannaaa wound up getting frustrated because there was confusion how to change bookings for the next flight.
She said: “We weren’t supposed to be going to Miami. That’s crazy right? Like, imagine you had a nonstop flight somewhere, and they just made a stop somewhere else. That’s not what you paid for.”
It sounds like an unfortunate incident but we have no idea why that flight was diverted and that would help this story.
But to make matters worse for the TikToker she got chatted up when she really didn’t want to be.
She claimed someone on the ground helping people get rebooked was flirtatious asked for her Instagram and her phone number!
She said he told her: ‘You have really pretty eyes, where do you live? Do you have a boyfriend.’
And he didn’t get put off when she said she had a bae. Kinda creepy and not okay.
She then said the guy asked: ‘Would you date anyone else while you were with your boyfriend?’.
Now, that sounds like one bad day’s flying. Let’s hope she escaped this creepy dude and got home safe!
Here’s what people thought of the travel chaos story:
This clip actually freaked this young woman out!
Folks trying to help out.
Sometimes there’s reasons for diversions like weather, mechanical etc!
All in all… first world problems, right?
