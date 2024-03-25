‘Trust me, you will regret it.’ – Professional Cleaner Offers Key Advice On What Not To Install If You’re Renovating Or Building A House
by Chris Allen
Hey THIS is what I’m here for on this ol’ world wide webbery contraption.
Because home trends are just that: TRENDS.
And with the help of TikTok, Facebook & IG, we can get a better idea for what exactly we want to have featured in our houses.
And exactly what we don’t.
Well one woman on TikTok, a professional cleaner with her own service, is here to shed some fantastic light on what really doesn’t work well in homes.
And especially when it comes to cleaning.
She starts off her video with a stark and stern warning to the lot of us:
“Don’t do it, don’t let anyone convince you otherwise. Do not get these in your house. Trust me, you will regret it.”
And then she goes through a home, rapid-fire, showing us exactly what she means.
And I gotta tell you…get the uh…barf bag ready.
She explains, “Trench drains…oh my God, they are absolutely foul. Disgusting. Hate them.”
And if you’re watching that video, now you do too.
One more to impart here, “Mirrored splashbacks. Don’t do it.”
You’ve got to check out her full video here.
It’s pretty…amazing…
@cleanlikeapro
I’m ready for all the “I love my high gloss tiles” comments. This is just my opinion. You don’t need to agree with it. After cleaning thousands of homes over the past 16 years, these are the things I hate the most when it comes to cleaning. #cleantok #cleaninghouses #professionalcleaner #homedesigntips #cleanlikeapro
Now let’s see what folks had to say.
One person just wants that broomy thingy!! GIVE IT!
Another person actually digs their built-in trash cans, OKAYYY??
While another commenter completely agrees about the high gloss tiles.
Don’t even be tempted now, y’hear!?
