Uber Customer Reveals That Riding With Uber Spanish Was Cheaper For Her. – ‘I notice that is $5 cheaper than UberX.’
by Laura Lynott
Being multilingual is a skill recognized by employers globally and having Spanish as a first or second language is a complete asset.
So, it’s a complete bonus if a cab driver speaks English and Spanish and Spanish for Spanish customers.
But this TikToker, who happens to speak English and Spanish, was concerned when she found on a recent trip to LA that she could actually save $5 by getting an UberESPAÑOL rather than an UberX.
She then did research and found a minority of Uber’s workers were Spanish speakers.
@sarcasm.generator told her followers: “Uber is doing something potentially very questionable.”
She told how she was at a conference and was trying to get an Uber from the airport. She found she could save $5 by getting a Spanish driver.
She said: “I pull up my Uber menu and I notice that is $5 cheaper than UberX. Since I speak Español and like saving money, I get that ride.”
But this bothered her so she looked into it and found research stating there was a minority of Spanish workers at Uber.
She added: “For legal reasons I am not asserting anything about why Uber Español rides could be cheaper than an UberX.”
Lets hope all Spanish speaking workers everywhere are paid as much as anyone else!
Watch the full clip here:
@sarcasm.generator
For legal reasons I am not asserting anything about why Uber español rides could be cheaper than an UberX
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
It could just be down to supply and demand?
Research is vital to look at a picture.
Someone’s saying their Spanish speaking service is more expensive!
Looks like the jury is still out on this one.
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.