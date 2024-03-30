Uber Driver Asks Female Passengers Why Women Always Sit Behind The Driver And She Offers Some Theories
by Laura Lynott
This is kinda wild but did you ever find yourself deliberately picking were you sit in an Uber or a cab?
Apparently, it’s a thing – well at least according to one Uber driver – who seemed to think like he was in some kinda action kidnap style movie but let’s not get too concerned with that…
@lovekateinc says she got into an Uber and the driver instantly asked her why women always sit behind the driver. Cough. Say what?
She told her followers on TikTok: “The driver, who was a male, let’s say around 30-years-old, says, ‘Excuse me, ma’am, can I ask you a question? Why do women always sit behind the driver?’”
She said: “And I was like…”
What running down the street? Yeah, sounds like you shoulda been!
The TikToker explained she hadn’t even thought about where she was sitting – which happened to be behind the driver. But she believed women probably took the same side of the car as the driver, thinking if an accident happened, he’d swerve on his side to avoid getting hurt.
Hmm, good psychology, right?
But this guy, no, he didn’t think it was a good call at all. A driver who thinks he knows it all. Shocker!
The driver told her ‘What if I were to recline my seat, roll it back, trap your legs, and turn around and choke you out?’.
I don’t know about you, but right about now, I’m saying pull over and getting out!
The driver made it clear he had no intention of being a maniac but hey, he was just giving her a friendly warning…. cough. Really. Wow.
But the way our girl saw it, the driver was trying to help. Or, who knows – trying to completely freak her and other women out!
Would you seriously have stayed in this Uber?!
Watch the full clip here:
@lovekateinc
What’s the right answer here…?
Here’s what people think of the clip:
Big time!
This is so sad. RIP.
10000%.
Uber drivers… no weird questions pls.
