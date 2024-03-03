University Administration Takes Advantage Of Overworked Teachers, So A Professor With Power Comes To The Rescue With A “Loser Army”
by Addison Sartino
Performance evaluation at work can be stressful and overwhelming, especially when the odds are built to be stacked against you.
This man took to Reddit to share his story.
I work for a university.
Recently we were told we have new performance evaluation criteria but we can’t be told what they are because they are “private”.
However they seem to involve everyone except administrators publishing an unspecified number of academic papers in what are called “premier journals.”
The administration knows this form of. evaluation shows greater chances of failure.
Many premier journals are trash with a 50% acceptance rate.
Admin isn’t trying to improve quality here.
This screws over a lot of teaching faculty, some of whom do not have PHDs and have contracts (being disregarded by the admin) that do not involve research.
The higher ups are targeting a particular group of individuals.
These faculty also have many sections of classes with double the number of students they were hired initially to teach.
This was enacted to purge teaching faculty by making them feel they are to blame for being fired, even though their only job is teaching.
It also purges faculty that take a lot of time to do high quality, serious work.
The man is in a low risk position of power.
I am in the research faculty so I have formed a “Loser Army” of disgruntled people to coauthor and proliferate meaningless papers for the crappiest “premier” journals.
Accordingly, those meant to be purged are now meeting the criteria with flying colors, outperforming people who intended to survive by currying favor with the admin.
Reddit users appreciated the author being a team player for the underdogs.
One person said he should do his research on admin’s worthless evaluations.
Another reader praised quality over quantity.
This person complimented the author’s character.
I agree with the last comment.
That’s a good guy right there!
