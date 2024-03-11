‘We aren’t allowed to call in.’ – Employees Show What It’s LIke When You Have To Go To Work In Dangerous Conditions
by Laura Lynott
There are some jobs that aren’t emergency services, and those employees shouldn’t be expected to be on call to come to work, especially when it’s treacherous outside.
If a surgeon or firefighter is needed for an emergency, they expect that… but since when do servers need to attend no matter what?!
@savvdunn made a clip on TikTok to show how some servers were expected to go to work even in severe weather conditions.
In the video she was filmed hiking in snow and even falling over before getting up to carry on that journey.
The video was captioned ‘Our hike into work because we aren’t allowed to call in to save our lives,” as she and a friend traverse an icy landscape.
The TikToker wrote a tagline to go with the video that read “They could’ve survived with one server the whole night.”
The best idea if an employer makes you work when it’s not safe, is to start looking for a new job!
Watch the full clip here:
@savvdunn
They couldve survived with one server the whole night #OHwell #5anhour #sever #restaurant
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
People ain’t impressed!
Wow!
They are NOT emergency services, no.
Do better, employers! You don’t need to make money every single day.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.