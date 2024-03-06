What Happens To Lost Luggage That’s Never Claimed? It’s Sold At Only One Store In The United States Called Unclaimed Baggage.
by Laura Lynott
Thousands of bags go missing from planes and trains and buses every year and this little bag haven is where they end up!
Every bag lost winds up in the last place you’d think of… a store called Unclaimed Baggage, in Scottsboro, Ala.
Scottsboro is 150 miles northwest of Atlanta and this little bag haven sits in a 50,000 square-foot building.
But check this out – you lost it – and it’s kinda a finders keepers vibe. This store sells your bag! Ahhh!
Like a big department store, clothes, shoes, books, are all sold there – and they came from someone’s lost luggage!
Sonni Hood first started working for Unclaimed Baggage as a teenager, and she’s now the store’s public relations manager.
He told NPR: “The most popular area of the store is the mezzanine. This is home to our electronics department. Anything from cell phones and laptops, tablets, headphones, you name it.”
Private data is erased from electronics and they’re all checked to make sure they’re in good working order.
Drop by and you could walk away with a bargain laptop, iPad, Nintendo Switch, skis, snowboards, riding boots, or even a ROLEX!
In 2014, the store’s most expensive item ever sold for $32,000! The platinum Rolex was appraised for over double that price at $64,000.
Wild, I know. But if you lost your bag, don’t lose hope! The airline’s gotta spend up to three months trying to get it home. But if you didn’t collect within that time, the airline reimburses the owner up to $3,800.
But if you’re in for a bargain, a little holiday to this store could be just the ticket! You can pickup items such as a Louis Vuitton purse, Prada shoes or hundreds of North Face jackets.
You can also buy on the store’s website!
Happy lost luggage shopping!
