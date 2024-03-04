Why Are Women Squirting Ketchup On Counters And Making Their Partners Clean It Up?
by Ashley Ashbee
Getting to know your partner can be tricky and here is a creative way to learn more about them.
TikToker @katherinee_310 inspired the “cleaning up ketchup challenge” when she spilled sauce intentionally to see how her boyfriend cleaned hot sauce off the counter.
She shared the video she took of it on TikTok and the video went viral with over 33 million views.
Looks easy enough.
Uh oh. The ketchup is spiting him.
Round two. I totally get her frustration.
After round three, there’s a stain, but he’s done?
Check out the video.
@katherinee_310
He Stresses Me Out, This Is Why I Do The Cleaning 😂😂 #fyp
People on TikTok had some things to say…
Is this a game? I’m not sure.
Ouch! That’s harsh.
I agree that this is unfair.
This sounds like a soap opera plotline.
Relationships sure are complicated.
Best of luck to couples figuring things out via TikTok!
