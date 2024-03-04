March 3, 2024 at 7:46 pm

Why Are Women Squirting Ketchup On Counters And Making Their Partners Clean It Up?

by Ashley Ashbee

Why are women e1709048767837 Why Are Women Squirting Ketchup On Counters And Making Their Partners Clean It Up?

Getting to know your partner can be tricky and here is a creative way to learn more about them.

TikToker @katherinee_310 inspired the “cleaning up ketchup challenge” when she spilled sauce intentionally to see how her boyfriend cleaned hot sauce off the counter.

She shared the video she took of it on TikTok and the video went viral with over 33 million views.

Looks easy enough.

Source: TikTok/ @katherinee_310

Uh oh. The ketchup is spiting him.

Source: TikTok/ @katherinee_310

Round two. I totally get her frustration.

Source: TikTok/ @katherinee_310

After round three, there’s a stain, but he’s done?

Source: TikTok/ @katherinee_310

Check out the video.

@katherinee_310

He Stresses Me Out, This Is Why I Do The Cleaning 😂😂 #fyp

♬ original sound – Katherine Castaneda

People on TikTok had some things to say…

Is this a game? I’m not sure.

Source: TikTok, @katherinee_310

Ouch! That’s harsh.

Source: TikTok/ @katherinee_310

I agree that this is unfair.

Source: TikTok/ @katherinee_310

This sounds like a soap opera plotline.

Source: TikTok/ @katherinee_310

Relationships sure are complicated.

Best of luck to couples figuring things out via TikTok!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter