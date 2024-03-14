March 14, 2024 at 6:39 pm

Woman Always Checks Out The Showers In Peoples’ Homes To Judge Who They Are. – ‘I thought I was the only one.’

by Matthew Gilligan

This reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where Jerry looks in his date’s medicine cabinet and sees that she has foot fungus cream…

Do you remember that one?

Okay, let’s move on to the story at hand: a woman named Drika shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about something that she does when she goes to other peoples’ houses and apartments.

Drika said, “If I ever was to go to your house and use your bathroom, I’m going to pull that curtain back.”

She continued, “And listen to me when I tell you I don’t care who you are, how popular you are, how much money you got. I don’t care about none of that. Whatever I see in that tub is the image of you that’s going to always be in my head.”

Drika continued, “I do not care how good you could dress, how much perfume you got in your room. Whatever I see in that tub is who you are, and that’s who you’re going to be to me.”

Here’s what people had to say.

One person wouldn’t do this…

Another TikTokker has a separate bathroom for guests.

And this person does a complete examination.

Brb… gotta go clean my tub…

