Woman Pranks Fiance By Convincing Him To Say The Pledge Of Allegiance At The Local American Legion Before Dinner For Three Hilarious Years

by Chris Allen

Pranks these days don’t really even seem like pranks. They’re just annoying. Or heavy-handed and cruel.

But OH you gotta love this one. It strikes that perfect balance of just plain funny.

It’s the dedication, the longevity, and ya know what?

It’s downright patriotic.

Kenzi Lynn on TikTok executed this one perfectly.

She asks her family when dinner will be served.

“I don’t know probably 15 minutes, why? You gonna go do the pledge?”

It seems they’re all so used to seeing this one go down, that it’s just part of the routine!

Brilliant.

And it’s been going on for THREE years?

Applause all around.

She tells him in the car that dinner’s ready.

His reply is just chef’s kiss:

“Told you we should have left earlier”

The fact that everyone’s in on this Truman Show-like charade is so good.

You gotta see the whole thing here. It’s worth every beautiful second:

Let’s see what folks had to say.

One commenter realized how perfectly the family dynamic had to be for this to be believable in the first place.

Another person was cracking up at the leaving earlier line.

While others thought the big reveal should have happened at the wedding.

Flawless. Victory.

