March 5, 2024 at 2:39 pm

Woman Shares Her Secret For Getting The Most Flattering Passport Photo. – ‘Do not get your photo taken at the post office.’

by Ryan McCarthy

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

Bad ID photos are like a piece of gum that got on your shoe: they stick with you for a while!

Having a bad driver’s license photo can seem like an inescapable problem for the four years until you get it renewed, but that’s nothing compared to a bad passport picture!

And when you think of the ten years of having every airport worker holding back a laugh when you go through security, there’s a lot riding on one photo.

Thankfully for us, TikTok user @camlyn is here to show us how to get a passport that doesn’t make us look like a troll, and she says the secret is finding the right store to take it!

Check it out!

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

After her own passport photo fiasco, Camlyn starts off her video with a very clear directive on which store NOT to go to for a good passport picture: Walgreens.

“PSA if you’re about to go get your passport photo taken, do not go to Walgreens. Go to Staples!”

If I could add another little gem of advice to Camlyn’s warning: Whatever you do, do not get your photo taken at the post office. They will do you so unbelievably dirty. Trust me.

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

She then shows the “unflattering” picture that she had taken at Walgreens, which she said was a result of the poor lighting they used.

“They used a little handheld digital camera. No lighting, no flash, no anything.”

She said unequivocally that she “did not want this on my passport for the next however many years. I hated it.”

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

But instead of settling for a sub-par passport photo, she decided to shop around and see which store could get her the best photo.

And when she took her business to Staples, she finally found a set up she was happy with!

“They had a lit-up backdrop, they used a big DSLR camera, and they used the flash.

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

At the video’s end, she compares the two photos side by side, with Walgreens on the right and Staples on the left.

“Like look at this… Lighting makes a big difference!”

I hate to say it, but am I the only one who doesn’t think the pictures look that different apart from the photo from Staples being the tiniest bit softer?

Check out the video for yourself!

@camlyn

Walgreens did me so dirty 😭😭 #passportphoto #passportmakeup

♬ original sound – Camlyn

TikTok had a lot to say about this one, with this former Walgreens employee saying not to blame them for a bad picture!

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

A lot of people said while the Staples one may have been a better picture, it didn’t even look like her.

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

Another former employee confessed they were not paid enough to care how your pictures came out!

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

Some commenters took this moment to try and humble Camlyn.

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

And finally, this user asked why it even mattered in the first place.

Source: TikTok/@camlyn

Not to throw a wrench in this whole debate, but you could also just get a picture taken at the passport office.

It’s free!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter