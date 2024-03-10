Woman’s Little Brother Keeps Acting Like a Jerk, So She Fought Back ANd Wouldn’t Let Him Into Their House
by Matthew Gilligan
Kids today, I tell ya…
They can be a real pain in the neck!
And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, I think the story you’re about to read will clear up any confusion in that department…
Check out this woman’s story and see if you think she was out of line.
AITA for not letting my brother into the house on my day off?
“I (25f), am living my parents and younger brother(16m) for a while.
I work every day of the week except Thursday, and my brother appears to have decided that he can just conveniently ‘forget’ his key on that particular day, as he knows I’ll be in.
This kid sounds like a punk.
Now that’s all fine and well, but whenever I let him in I get berated for taking longer than he likes, as I’m usually gaming as it’s my day off. The neighbours have a spare key, which he could ask for as they are always home at that time, and he could just make sure his key is in his bag, but he chooses to ring the doorbell as loudly and obnoxiously as possible, every single time.
Yeah…he’s a total punk.
The other day I’d had enough, so when he started ringing the doorbell, I turned on noise cancelling on my headphones and ignored it. He didn’t give up, but I continued to ignore it, and after 2 hours of ringing the bell, he finally asked the neighbours for the key and let himself in.
When my parents found out, they called me cruel for just leaving him out there (even though he could get in at any time he wanted) and when I refused to apologise they have stopped talking to me.
AITA?”
Let’s see how people reacted on Reddit.
That kid needs an attitude adjustment.
Little punk!
