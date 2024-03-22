‘Would you care to explain?’ – Tenant Found Out Her Landlord Was Overcharging Her By Thousands of Dollars… But She Got Revenge
This is wild!
I’ve never heard of someone being overcharged by their landlord and how that would actually work, but there’s a first time for everything!
A woman named Carla posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she found out her landlord overcharged her on her rent payment for a year.
Carla said she lives in a rent-stabilized apartment and the lease she signed said that she’d pay $1,850 per month.
She didn’t receive any paperwork from her landlord when it was time to renew her lease so she got in touch with the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal (DHCR) to get more information.
Carla said, “Three days later, the [DHCR] actually sends me my rent history for this apartment, and this is where things get juicy. My landlord had been reporting to the [DHCR] that I was paying $1,295 a month…I was paying $1,850.”
She continued, “I contact my landlord, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m ready to re-sign my lease,’ and he comes zipping over like an hour later, all eager for me to sign. Now when he gets to my apartment, I hit him with the [DHCR] papers and I was like, ‘Would you care to explain?’”
Carla said they came to an agreement and her landlord agreed to pay her back about $6,000 in overpaid rent and her deposit.
She explained, “So for my lease that I signed for the next few years, I’m actually paying $1,468—so my rent went from $1,850 to $1,468.”
Here’s her video.
Carla posted a follow-up video and answered some questions from viewers.
