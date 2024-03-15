March 15, 2024 at 10:37 am

‘You want me to lie to you?’ – Job Seeker Laments That Companies Want “Passionate” People For Entry Level Jobs

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@soweenie

This kind of stuff drives me nuts.

I can see being passionate about certain jobs…but working as a receptionist?

Not that there’s anything wrong with it, of course, but it’s just not the kind of job that exactly screams EXCITEMENT.

And a woman named Sophini wasn’t feeling the thrill when she interviewed for a receptionist position…and it didn’t work out well for her.

She explained, “I just had an interview, and I know that ***** is not going to call me back because I can’t sit here and pretend like I’m passionate about being a ******* receptionist.”

Sophini then added, “You think when I was a kid and people were like, ‘Oh, what do you want to be when you grow up?’ I was like, ‘I want to be a receptionist. I want to be a server.’ You think I ******* said that? Absolutely not.”

She continued, “I need a ******* job, *****. You know what it is. You want me to lie to you? Do you want me to lie to you and say I’m passionate? I can’t do it.”

Preach!

Let’s take a look at her video.

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One person is having a rough time…

Another TikTokker summed it up perfectly.

And this person wants to hire her.

Do it!

Sounds pretty ridiculous to me…

The Sifter