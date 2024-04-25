A Driver Got Rude About Wanting Their Parking Space. So They Took Their Sweet Time Until the Guy Eventually Left
Rude guy wanted my parking spot. Of course he ain’t getting it.
“I just finished a gym sesh and went back to my car.
Here it comes…
I turned on my car and just wanted to take a breather before driving.
Not even 30 seconds pass and a car behind me honks at me.
I guess he really wants my spot since it is close to the entrance, but bro, have some patience.
After only like another 30 seconds, I was ready to back out until I saw that he positioned his car directly behind me that I couldn’t even get out!
Two can play at that game!
After that, I was set on making sure this guy doesn’t get the spot.
I turned off my car engine and sat there. I already finished my gym sesh, I can wait.
Prob after 5 minutes, the guy finally leaves.
I deliberately waited until I saw another car coming to back out my car.
Another car took my spot in the end.”
