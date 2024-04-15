April 15, 2024 at 6:29 pm

A Guy Who Buys Repo Cars Said People Need to Stop Purchasing Vehicles They Can’t Afford

by Matthew Gilligan

A man who buys cars that have been repossessed posted a video on TikTok and said that, based on what he sees day-to-day at his job, people need to stop buying cars that they can’t afford.

He told viewers, “Y’all need to stop buying cars that you can’t afford. I mean, look at some of these repos that I found on auction today.”

The video showed a BMW with temporary tags still on it, meaning that the car must have been new to someone before it was repo’d.

He said, “Dude didn’t even get to finish his drink and take his Walmart bag.”

The man continued, “Some people do, you know, realize they can’t afford the car so they take it to the dealer and tell them, ‘Hey, here’s the car. I can’t do this anymore.'”

He showed another car and said, “Every day, there’s new BMW repos at the auction.”

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual thinks they know what’s going on.

And one TikTokker things car cost way too much these days.

Thanks for the tips!

Good to know!

